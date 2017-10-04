Greece Ranked 2nd in the World for Blue Flag Beaches 2017

The «Blue Flag» is a voluntary eco-label, awarded to beaches worldwide run by the independent non-profit organization ‘Foundation for Environmental Education’ based in Copenhagen.

The Blue Flag is an international symbol recognized forenvironmental quality, which since 1987 hasawarded beaches and marinas that meet the stringent requirements.

Among the total of 28 criteria including bathing water quality, cleanliness, organization, information, safety of bathers and visitors and protect the coastal environment and coastal areas.

The criteria of the international project are summarized in the following categories:

• Purity and sea coast (quality of bathing waters, non-rejection in industrial and municipal wastewater, sufficient waste bins, continuous periodic cleaning of the beach).

• Organization of the Coast (continuous public information on bathing water quality, action plans to address any marine pollution incident, prohibition of movement of vehicles and motorbikes on the coast, prohibition of camping and adequate sanitary facilities with controlled sewerage systems).

• Safety of visitors (trained lifeguards on duty, offering services for people with disabilities).

• Protection of nature and environmental awareness (information and instructions printed on the coast of behavior and areas with sensitive natural environment, referring to organizing activities by the manager of the coast).

• Most beaches on the island according to the Ministry of Environment, energy and climate change (Special Secretariat for water) have excellent water quality.

A total of 486 Blue Flag beaches and 12 marinas were awarded in Greece this year in comparison to last year with 430 Greek beaches and 9 marinas.

This year, which the National Tourism Organisation has named International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the “Blue Flag”, the most recognisable ecological quality sign for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism yachts celebrates 30 years of implementation in Greece and worldwide.

On the island of Rhodes, 25 beaches were awarded the Blue Flags.

In particular, beaches on which the blue flag will be billowing this year are:

Kiotari 3/Rodos Princess Beach

Lardos 1/Lindos Princess Beach

Lardos 3/Lindian Village

Afantou 2/Irene Palace & Port Royal

Kolympia/MikriPoli

Kolympia/Mythos Beach

KolympiaΑ-Limanaki/Atlantica Imperial

Ammoudes-Faliraki/Rodos Palladium &Elysium Resort

Kavourakia/AldemarAmilia Mare & Paradise Village

Faliraki-Kastraki/GrecotelRhodos Royal

Faliraki 1/Esperides

Faliraki 2/Amada Colossos

Faliraki 3/Esperos Palace

Faliraki 4/Calypso

Faliraki 5/Blue Sea

Faliraki 5/Epsilon

Reni 1/Sunwing Kallithea Beach

TriantaΒ/Sun Beach Resort

GalouniKokkinogia/Princess Adriana Resort

GalouniKokkinogia/MitsisRodos Village

Trianta/Electra Palace Resort

Vlicha/Lindos Mare &LindosBlu

Reni Kalathos/Atrium Palace

Lachania/Atrium Prestige

Lee/My Pefkos