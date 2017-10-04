Greece Ranked 2nd in the World for Blue Flag Beaches 2017

The «Blue Flag» is a voluntary eco-label, awarded to beaches worldwide run by the independent non-profit organization ‘Foundation for Environmental Education’ based in Copenhagen.
The Blue Flag is an international symbol recognized forenvironmental quality, which since 1987 hasawarded beaches and marinas that meet the stringent requirements.
Among the total of 28 criteria including bathing water quality, cleanliness, organization, information, safety of bathers and visitors and protect the coastal environment and coastal areas.
The criteria of the international project are summarized in the following categories:
• Purity and sea coast (quality of bathing waters, non-rejection in industrial and municipal wastewater, sufficient waste bins, continuous periodic cleaning of the beach).
• Organization of the Coast (continuous public information on bathing water quality, action plans to address any marine pollution incident, prohibition of movement of vehicles and motorbikes on the coast, prohibition of camping and adequate sanitary facilities with controlled sewerage systems).
• Safety of visitors (trained lifeguards on duty, offering services for people with disabilities).
• Protection of nature and environmental awareness (information and instructions printed on the coast of behavior and areas with sensitive natural environment, referring to organizing activities by the manager of the coast).
• Most beaches on the island according to the Ministry of Environment, energy and climate change (Special Secretariat for water) have excellent water quality.
A total of 486 Blue Flag beaches and 12 marinas were awarded in Greece this year in comparison to last year with 430 Greek beaches and 9 marinas.
This year, which the National Tourism Organisation has named International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the “Blue Flag”, the most recognisable ecological quality sign for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism yachts celebrates 30 years of implementation in Greece and worldwide.
On the island of Rhodes, 25 beaches were awarded the Blue Flags.
In particular, beaches on which the blue flag will be billowing this year are:
Kiotari 3/Rodos Princess Beach
Lardos 1/Lindos Princess Beach
Lardos 3/Lindian Village
Afantou 2/Irene Palace & Port Royal
Kolympia/MikriPoli
Kolympia/Mythos Beach
KolympiaΑ-Limanaki/Atlantica Imperial
Ammoudes-Faliraki/Rodos Palladium &Elysium Resort
Kavourakia/AldemarAmilia Mare & Paradise Village
Faliraki-Kastraki/GrecotelRhodos Royal
Faliraki 1/Esperides
Faliraki 2/Amada Colossos
Faliraki 3/Esperos Palace
Faliraki 4/Calypso
Faliraki 5/Blue Sea
Faliraki 5/Epsilon
Reni 1/Sunwing Kallithea Beach
TriantaΒ/Sun Beach Resort
GalouniKokkinogia/Princess Adriana Resort
GalouniKokkinogia/MitsisRodos Village
Trianta/Electra Palace Resort
Vlicha/Lindos Mare &LindosBlu
Reni Kalathos/Atrium Palace
Lachania/Atrium Prestige
Lee/My Pefkos
